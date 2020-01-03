Image copyright Getty Images

A short film narrated by the Duke of Cambridge will be played at FA Cup matches to encourage football fans to look after their mental health.

The film will be played in stadiums just before kick-off at every FA Cup third round match this weekend.

Kick-off for all 32 fixtures will be delayed for 60 seconds to prompt fans to consider their well-being.

The film features England stars including Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford.

It will also be broadcast to those watching the games at home on TV.

The film is a collaboration between Public Health England's (PHE) Every Mind Matters and the Football Association and Heads Together's Heads Up campaign.

Prince William, who is president of the FA, says in the film: "In life, as in football, we all go through highs and lows.

"We can all sometimes feel anxious or stressed. At moments even the little things can seem a struggle. But we can all start to change things.

"Every Mind Matters and Heads Up will show you the simple steps you can take to look after your mental health - helping to boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel ready for life's ups and downs."

The duke said the Heads Up campaign aims to use football "to spread to message that we all have mental health, just as we all have physical health".

Duncan Selbie, chief executive of PHE, said the new film was "a fantastic opportunity to bring the football community together" for a conversation about mental health.

The Heads Together initiative was launched in 2016 by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, with the aim to end the stigma around mental health.