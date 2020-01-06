If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Trump promises Iraq sanctions if US troops expelled

Donald Trump has threatened Iraq with sanctions "like they've never seen before, ever", after its parliament voted for US troops to leave the country. Tensions are high following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike in Baghdad last week.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a call - along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel - for restraint. Mr Johnson will meet senior ministers later to discuss the escalating crisis in the Middle East. But he has said he will "not lament" the death of Soleimani, whom he blamed for playing a "leading role" in thousands losing their lives.

Meanwhile, Iran has said it will not abide by any of the terms of the 2015 deal aimed at limiting its nuclear programme. Here are the details of that.

Golden Globes: Wins for Colman and Waller-Bridge

"I had money on this not happening," said Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen in Netflix's royal saga The Crown, as she won a Golden Globe award. She wasn't the only British success at the ceremony in Los Angeles, with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge also taking two prizes. Here are the nominees and winners.

Once again, comedian and actor Ricky Gervais hosted the awards, and he had a few things to say about leading Hollywood figures, not all of them complimentary. Here are four things we learned from the Golden Globes.

Australian bushfires: Crowe issues climate warning

The issue of the Australian bushfires, which have killed at least 24 people, was raised at the Golden Globes by actor Russell Crowe. "Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," Mr Crowe, who did not attend the ceremony, said in a statement read out by Jennifer Aniston.

There has been some rain in affected areas, but temperatures are expected to rise again.

We explain what is causing the fires, and the effect they are having.

Labour leadership: Party sets out contest terms

With five MPs having announced so far that they want to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader, the Labour Party's ruling body will later decide on the timetable for the election contest. BBC political correspondent Iain Watson says the meeting will be far from "dull", as different factions argue in favour of what best suits them. Who are those running and those likely to run?

Did the UK meddle in a US presidential election?

By Jude Sheerin

"A guy like that doesn't deserve to be president," President George HW Bush told his sister about Bill Clinton. He viewed the young Arkansas governor as a scoundrel and felt confident he could roll over him.

But to Bush's mystification, his saxophone-tootling challenger's popularity in opinion polls was even defying the gravity of revelations about his draft-dodging past.

Bush had another problem - his campaign was as stale as the recession-sapped US economy. So he turned for inspiration across the Atlantic to his friend, UK Prime Minister John Major.

What the papers say

The aftermath of the killing of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani dominates the headlines, with the Daily Mirror leading on a warning by an Iranian MP that the White House could be targeted. The Daily Telegraph focuses on Boris Johnson's call for a de-escalation to the crisis and a warning to Tehran that UK military personnel must not be attacked. Elsewhere, the i reports on the budget for the HS2 high-speed rail link being "out of control". Read the full paper review.

Lookahead

Today Northern Ireland's midwives are being balloted on industrial action, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.

19:56 The third round of the FA Cup concludes (except for replays) when Arsenal host Leeds United. The draw for the fourth round happens at around 22:00.

On this day

2000 Hospitals around the UK report that they're dealing the worst flu outbreak in 10 years. The situation was worse four days later.

