If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Image copyright Reuters

Iran attack: US troops in Iraq targeted with ballistic missiles

Iran has hit two US airbases in Iraq with ballistic missiles, in what it says is retaliation for the killing of its top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, last week. The US Department of Defence said more than a dozen strikes had been recorded on Irbil and al Asad. No details on any casualties have yet been revealed.

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that "all is well" and will make a further statement later. Follow our live page for the latest developments and reaction. We also have details of life in al Asad.

The UK says is putting in place "urgent measures" to protect its nationals and business in the region, while the Royal Navy and military helicopters are on standby.

The BBC has compiled a short guide to the crisis.

Ukrainian passenger jet crashes in Iran

Iran's Red Crescent says there is no chance of finding any survivors after a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing-737 carrying 180 passengers crashed in the country. The Fars state news agency reports that the crash happened just after take-off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.

It is not clear whether the incident is connected to the Iran-US confrontation.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

UK killings fall for the first time in five years

A total of 650 people were killed England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland last year, down from 774 in 2018, according to BBC analysis of police figures.

That represents the first annual fall in homicides in five years. But the number of killings in London still rose in 2019.

Stabbings accounted for the most homicides across the country. Read a full breakdown of the figures here.

Scientists produce protein 'from thin air'

Finnish scientists have developed a form of protein from soil bacteria fed on hydrogen split from water by electricity. They say it could be added to foods in a similar way to palm oil and that it could compete with soya on price within a few years. If the electricity is created by wind or solar power, the protein could be grown with near-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The BBC's Roger Harrabin explains.

Australia fires: How the world has responded to the crisis

The blazes have razed almost 2,000 homes, and killed at least 25 people and hundreds of millions of animals since they began in September.

People in Australia and abroad, including politicians and celebrities, have been eager to find ways to offer assistance and support.

But authorities have warned that some kinds of help can actually be a hindrance and overwhelm fire-affected communities.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The newspapers came out too early to report on Iran's missile attack on US bases. The Daily Telegraph instead leads on today's Brexit talks between Boris Johnson and new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying she will urge the PM not to water down protections for EU citizens living in the UK. The Times says Mr Johnson is ready to cull projects started by predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron. And the Sun claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to spend a "significant portion of this year" in Canada. Read our newspaper review in full.

Daily digest

Ayia Napa British woman returns home after sentence handed out in Cyprus for false rape claim

Brexit Johnson to stress trade deal deadline in talks with EU's von der Leyen

Reynhard Sinaga Father of serial rapist says "punishment fits his crimes"

Cyber attack Travelex customers "left thousands of pounds out of pocket"

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Eyewire

Why new habits are so hard to stick to

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Abby Stein

I prayed to God to make me a girl

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Does music make exercise more effective?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 Boris Johnson takes part in the first Prime Minister's Questions of the year.

20:00 Leicester City take on Aston Villa in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

On this day

1989 A Boeing 737 crashes on to the M1 motorway at Kegworth, near East Midlands airport, killing 47 people.

From elsewhere

What the world could lose in an Iran conflict (National Geographic)

How much worse will Australia's bushfire crisis get? (Daily Telegraph)

Jimmy Anderson's records pile up but he is still in Sydney Barnes's shadow (Guardian)

In London, Cheetos tans and a codpiece are in fashion (New York Times)