Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video from the scene shows the aftermath of the crash

Three British nationals were on board the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran leaving no survivors, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said.

Vadym Prystaiko said they were among the more than 170 people from seven countries on board the flight from Tehran to Kyiv.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed just after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT).

Officials have blamed engine failure.

Ukraine's embassy in Tehran and Iranian state television both said that caused the crash.

Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians - including all of the crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans and three Germans, Mr Prystaiko said.

Rescue teams have been sent to the crash site but the head of Iran's Red Crescent told state media that it was "impossible" for anyone to have survived the crash.

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) said its flight from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from radar just a "few minutes" after take-off.

In a statement on its website, the Ukrainian national carrier said according to preliminary data there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board but its staff were "clarifying the exact number".

"The airline expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims," the statement said.

It said the aircraft was built in 2016 and had its last scheduled maintenance on Monday.

The airline said all of its flights to Tehran were suspended until further notice and it was investigating the cause of the crash.