Image copyright EPA Image caption The London Pride parade was among targets, the court heard

A man who was cleared over a sword attack on police outside Buckingham Palace went on to plan a series of terror attacks, a court has heard.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, was found not guilty of a terror charge over an incident outside the palace in 2017, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

He is accused of later planning attacks on places including London's Madame Tussauds and London Pride parade.

Mr Chowdhury, of Kirkwood Road, Luton, denies the charge.

He appeared in court alongside his sister, Sneha Chowdhury, 25, who is accused of doing nothing to stop his plans.

Ms Chowdhury, of the same address, denies two charges of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Sneha Chowdhury is accused of doing nothing to stop her brother's plans

In the attack outside Buckingham Palace in August 2017, two unarmed officers suffered cuts to their hands when they fought to disarm Mr Chowdhury as he shouted repeatedly "Allahu Akbar" (God is the greatest).

The prosecution told the court that after he was cleared at the Old Bailey, Mr Chowdhury bragged to undercover officers who had him under surveillance that he had deceived the jury and unwittingly confided plans to target busy London tourist attractions.

Mr Chowdhury is charged with one count of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and of disseminating terrorist publications.