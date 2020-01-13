Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hamid Baeidinejad is the Iranian ambassador to Britain

Iran's ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office (FCO), following the detention of his British counterpart in Tehran last week.

The FCO said the arrest of UK diplomat Rob Macaire after a vigil for victims of last week's plane crash was "unacceptable", a breach of the Vienna Convention and should be investigated.

No 10 said it is "seeking full assurances" it will not happen again.

Iranian ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad is expected to attend the FCO later.

Mr Macaire was attending an event on Saturday, which was advertised as a vigil for the 176 people who died in Wednesday's crash of an Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, shortly before he was arrested.

He was held for three hours when he stopped at a barber shop for a haircut on his way back to the British embassy.

Under the Vienna Convention - which lays down rules about legal agreements between countries - diplomats cannot be detained.

In a tweet, following his arrest, the ambassador said he was attending the vigil because it was "normal to want to pay respects", adding that some of the victims were British.

Image copyright gov.uk Image caption Downing Street said it was "unacceptable" that Rob Macaire had been detained in Tehran

Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Mr Macaire's arrest in a joint statement following a phone call on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has said it will "do everything we can" to support British families affected by the downed plane - including help in seeking compensation.

Five nations whose citizens were onboard the airliner will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraine's foreign minister told the Reuters news agency.

Vadym Prystaiko said representatives from Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, and another unnamed country would also discuss compensation and the investigation into the incident.

Protests have been taking place on the streets of the Iranian capital, Tehran, to vent anger at officials who initially denied shooting down the jet.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to face questions from MPs later about the security situation in Iran.