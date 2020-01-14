Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they would step back as senior royals.

Here we answer some of the questions we have received from readers about Prince Harry and Meghan's possible plans.

If Prince Harry and Meghan assume permanent residency in Canada, will they pay taxes? - Paul, Vancouver

The duke and duchess have said they do not have any special tax privileges, so it is likely the usual rules apply.

It's not clear how much time Prince Harry and Meghan intend to spend in Canada.

But if they seek permanent residency there, or they spend 183 days in a tax year in the country, then Canada will consider them resident for tax purposes.

Even if they spend less time abroad - perhaps so Meghan can continue to fulfil the requirements for British citizenship - they will be expected to pay tax on any income they earn from working in Canada.

How do Canadians feel about the monarchy? - Alex Bowers, Kent

The Queen is Canada's head of state. Recent polls have found Canadians leaning towards severing ties with the monarchy but some individual royals are still seen very favourably.

Image copyright Chris Jackson Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy a laugh at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

A poll of 1,000 people last year by Research Co suggested 33% wanted an elected head of state, while 31% wanted to keep the monarchy.

Republican sentiment is more common in French-speaking Quebec, where 53% said they wanted a republic.

But Prince Harry himself has a 70% favourability rating in Canada, while for Meghan it is 60%.

If they drop their royal titles, can they one day regain them? - Sarah Coleman, Lancashire

The Queen made Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel on his wedding day, in May 2018. Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan became Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day

If the couple were to drop their titles, Prince Harry would remain a prince, having been born one.

Only the monarch could restore any of their other titles.

How can they trademark the Sussex royal name? - Wendy Watkins, Herefordshire

Prince Harry and Meghan applied in June 2019 to trademark the "Sussex Royal" brand in the UK, for items including books, clothing, charitable fundraising, education and social-care services.

Their application was published in December 2019.

If no-one objects, the trademark could be registered as early as February 2020.

They are also reportedly seeking to register the brand as a global trademark covering a wide range of goods and services including clothing, stationery and "emotional support" groups.

Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an automatic right to reside in Canada? - Heather Love, Ballynure, County Antrim

The couple spent Christmas in Canada and Meghan recently returned to the country with her eight-month-old son, Archie.

As a Briton, the prince is entitled to spend up to six months a year as a visitor in Canada - anything longer than that and he would have to apply for a visa.

As an American citizen, the same rules apply for his wife.

What questions do you have about Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals?

