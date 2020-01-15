If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Flybe: Government agrees deal to rescue airline

The government has agreed to work with the troubled airline Flybe over the repayment of £100m it owes in tax, in an effort to keep the company going. Flybe's shareholders, including Virgin Atlantic and Stobart Group, have also pledged to put more money into the business.

The British Airline Pilots Association called the deal "good news" for the airline's 2,400 staff and the eight million passengers who fly with it annually. But the chief executive of the company that owns BA, in a letter seen by the BBC, has attacked the government's move, calling it a misuse of public funds.

The BBC looks at why Flybe matters to many people. And regular customers tell us what the airline means to them.

Meghan: Paper defends publication of duchess's letter to father

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first public appearance since the announcement that she and her husband would be stepping back from frontline royal duties. Meghan visited a women's centre in Vancouver, Canada, the country where the couple plan to spend a portion of their time.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday - which she is suing, along with its parent group, for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018 - has issued its 44-page legal defence. The newspaper says there is a "huge and legitimate public interest" in relationships involving the Royal Family.

Several issues involving the Sussexes, including the funding of security, remain to be sorted out. So here are your questions about their future answered.

Emergency landing: Plane dumps fuel over schools

At least 60 people, including many children, have been treated for skin irritation and breathing problems, after a Delta Airlines plane dumped fuel over several schools when it made an emergency landing. Some classes were outside when the incident happened, with the plane en route back to Los Angeles International Airport.

Dumping fuel is allowed during emergency landings, but only at high altitude and in designated areas. Read the latest on the story here.

Is it OK to call in sick with a common cold?

By Ian Shoesmith

"For goodness' sake, just go home," my boss implored. "People are complaining and don't want to catch your disgusting germs!" My protests of "It's just a cold - I don't feel that bad" fell on deaf ears and I had to admit defeat gracefully rather than being frogmarched out of the newsroom.

While I wasn't feeling 100%, in my mind I certainly wasn't poorly enough to justify spending an afternoon under a duvet. But forget Brexit - nothing seemed to divide my friends, colleagues and random social media posters more than the thorny question of whether you should call in sick with the sniffles.

What the papers say

Pictures of the Duchess of Sussex in Vancouver feature on several front pages. But her legal battle with the Mail on Sunday also gets plenty of coverage, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that her father, Thomas Markle, is prepared to testify against her. In other news, the Times leads on Boris Johnson preparing to "take the lead" against knife crime, violence and "county lines" gangs. And the Daily Express focuses on the PM's "extraordinary" call for the public to raise money so that Big Ben can chime for Brexit, at 23:00 on 31 January. Read the newspaper review in full.

Daily digest

Courtney Partridge-McLennan Family blames teenager's death on bushfire smoke

Miscarriage Baby loss "can lead to long-term post-traumatic stress symptoms"

Iran plane downing Person who filmed video of missile strike arrested

Democratic debate Candidates argue over alleged "woman president" comments

Apple Trump launches fresh attack on tech giant over privacy stance

HS2 Rail project "threatens huge swathes" of natural habitats

Labour leadership Is there a hyphen in Rebecca Long Bailey/Long-Bailey?

Lookahead

12:00 Boris Johnson answers questions in the House of Commons.

16:00 Nasa, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Met Office announce global temperature figures and climate conditions for 2019.

On this day

1997 Princess Diana angers government ministers when she calls for an international ban on landmines. See the footage.

