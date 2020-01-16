'One line of cocaine put me in hospital with a heart attack'

Image caption Lewis Bradwell was spending up to £300 a week on cocaine

Lewis Bradwell took one line of cocaine and ended up in hospital.

"I basically had a heart attack," he says.

"My friend's a nurse and she was taking my pulse and she's whispering, 'Call an ambulance.' My heart is pounding out of my chest."

The 25-year-old had taken the drug numerous times before but on this occasion it reacted badly with his system and he needed medical treatment.

He recovered fully and his cocaine use, which he admits once used to cost him £200 to £300 a week, has dramatically reduced in the past year.

"It wasn't making me happy at all," he says.

"It's the worst paranoia I've had in my life.

"I'd be sat by my window, a car would pull up and I'd be looking over my shoulder.

"I'd fear my girlfriend was cheating on me."

Record levels of cocaine use are putting increasing pressure on the NHS in England, according to new statistics.

Figures compiled for BBC News by NHS Digital show:

a 76% increase in hospital admissions caused by cocaine since 2014-15

a 70% rise in admissions due to mental disorders linked to cocaine use

people aged 30-39 have seen the largest increase in admissions

the area with the highest admission rates is Merseyside.

Image caption For teenagers, cocaine can be easier to buy than alcohol

The increased need for the NHS to treat cocaine users comes as the number of people dying after taking the drug hits record levels.

Since 2015, cocaine-related deaths have tripled in Scotland and doubled in England and Wales.

Fatal relapse

Lucy White, from Bristol, died in May 2018. Like Lewis Bradwell, she took a line of cocaine and had a cardiac arrest. But unlike Lewis, she never recovered. By the time her sister Stacey Jordan was called, Lucy was in a coma in hospital.

The 24-year-old university student was introduced to cocaine by her mother, a long-term drug user - but Stacey had managed to get Lucy clean, before she relapsed, in early 2018, after meeting a new boyfriend.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption When Stacey reached the hospital, she found her sister Lucy (pictured) unrecognisable

Stacey now wonders aloud whether she could have done more.

"I should have been more strict," she says.

" You look back now and you're like, 'She was hiding from me. She was avoiding me for a reason.'

"But could I see it? Maybe not. Did I want to see it? That's maybe the question."

Cocaine in Britain is purer, more available and consumed more widely than ever before.

"From the age of 15 we've supported people to try to help them address their cocaine use," says Eddie Buggy, a drugs worker in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, with the drug charity Addaction.

"It's easier to buy than alcohol, you don't have to go into a shop.

"You can use digital platforms to get it which young people are very familiar with - Snapchat, Whatsapp, stuff like that."

'Destroyed my career'

The increased availability is driven in part by dealers marketing more widely a drug once seen as mainly for rich people.

Several strands with different levels of purity are now sold, costing anything from £100 a gram down to as little as £30 a gram.

The sheer amount of cocaine in Lanarkshire, indeed across Scotland, has led to Hamilton Academical Football Club taking a leading role in warning teenagers of the dangers of drug abuse.

The club's chief executive, Colin McGowan, himself a former drug and alcohol addict, has set up an anti-addiction charity, which goes into local schools educating youngsters.

Image caption Former professional footballer Colin McNair says addiction destroyed his career

On a recent Friday, Colin gave a talk at Our Lady's High School in Motherwell accompanied by Colin McNair, a former professional footballer with Hearts, Falkirk and Motherwell whose life spiralled out of control and ended up in prison after he took a line of cocaine in his early 20s.

"People who are not into drugs can't understand it, 'You actually threw all that away?'" he says.

"I didn't throw it away. When you are caught up in addiction, your choices are taken from you.

"That's how strong and powerful cocaine is."