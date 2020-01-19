Harry and Meghan's future: Your questions answered

Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Here we answer some of the questions we have received from readers about what this means.

What will they be called? - Elle

Prince Harry and Meghan have said they will no longer use their HRH titles.

From this spring, they will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen made Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel on his wedding morning, in May 2018. Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex when she married him later that day.

Prince Harry will remain a prince, having been born one.

Which royal patronages will they keep? - Steve Oltmanns

The prince has been the driving force behind the Invictus Games

Members of the Royal Family lend their names to charities and other organisations in the form of patronages.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said the duke and duchess will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations "with the Queen's blessing".

Harry holds 16 patronages, according to the Sussex Royal website - including the Invictus Games Foundation, the Royal Marines and the Rugby Football Union.

Meghan holds four: the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, London-based animal charity Mayhew, and women's charity Smart Works.

Will Harry relinquish the position of Captain General Royal Marines? - Sean O'Callaghan

The prince said quitting the Army had been a "really tough decision"

The ceremonial head of the Royal Marines is a very important position - and one that Harry will have to let go.

He inherited it from Prince Philip, who held it for 65 years.

Losing it is likely to be a sad moment for the duke, who has maintained a strong bond with the military since he left the Army in 2015.

As well as bowing and curtseying to the Queen, will they have to do this with every other royal? - Lisa Townsley

No. Apart from to the Queen, members of the Royal Family don't tend to bow and curtsey to one another that often.

Are all these measures reversible if Harry changes his mind? - Andrew C Barquin

In theory, the title HRH would still stand, Frogmore Cottage would remain available, and there would be plenty of work for him.

But some doors will be closed. The Royal Marines will, in all likelihood, look for a replacement as Captain General, and the same goes for his other military appointments.

Of course, the answer also depends on what he does next.

The couple have said they will "continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty" in their future work, but they may decide to branch out into areas outside of other royals' remits.

A return would be possible, but it seems unlikely that it would be to the same role.