Harry: I had no other option

We now know what "stepping back" from frontline royal duties means for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - no longer formally representing the Queen and losing the HRH titles. But Prince Harry has insisted he and Meghan are "not walking away" from the UK.

In a speech in London, he added that he retained the "utmost respect" for his grandmother and that he had wanted to keep serving her. "Unfortunately that wasn't possible" under the deal reached with other senior royals, Harry said. The situation "brings me great sadness" but there "really was no other option", he added.

Here's Harry's speech in full. And we answer your questions on Harry and Meghan's future.

Also, we have compiled a look at the couple's life together in pictures.

Three stabbed to death in east London

Three men aged in their 20s or 30s have been stabbed to death in Ilford, east London. They were found by police following reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road. No one has yet been arrested. Follow the latest on the story here.

HS2 'could cost as much as £106bn'

In 2015 it was predicted to cost £56bn, but the estimated price of the high-speed HS2 rail link between London and northern England could rise as high as £106bn. That's the finding of a government-commissioned review, according to documents seen by the Financial Times.

It recommends looking at using conventional lines on the Birmingham to Leeds and Manchester sections instead. But BBC transport correspondent Tom Burridge says the commission has decided that "on balance" HS2 - whose future the government is set to decide soon - should go ahead. Read more about the project.

Influencers 'being offered thousands for sex'

By Ellie Costello, Victoria Derbyshire programme

"It's high-end prostitution - it's just scary to think if they've messaged me, they've probably sent it to thousands of pretty girls on Instagram," says Tyne-Lexy Clarson.

She says she was only 19 when she was first propositioned, with an offer of £20,000 for dinner and drinks. But after starring in series two of Love Island, an agency emailed, offering her £50,000 for five nights in Dubai. It contained a non-disclosure agreement, stating that the details of what she would be required to do would remain confidential.

Tyne-Lexy says she refused the offer, but fears that struggling influencers who do not receive luxury items for free would feel pressure to "keep up appearances" and become vulnerable to these kinds of transactions.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The front pages concentrate on Prince Harry's speech about his "sadness" at giving up frontline royal duties, with the Daily Mirror describing him as "devastated". The Sun claims Harry and Prince William have ended a "two-year feud" during recent talks, while the Daily Mail looks at the Sussexes' future, quoting sources saying that they plan to set up a TV and film production company. Elsewhere, the i reports that improved cervical cancer screening will save thousands of lives. And the Financial Times says backing for HS2 is "lukewarm" in the latest report on its costs. Read the newspaper review in full.

Daily digest

China coronavirus Number of known cases jumps to 139, as infections confirmed in more cities

Australia bushfires Storms bring heavy rain but blazes "far from over"

Pro-gun rally Authorities gear up for unrest, as thousands gather in Richmond, Virginia

HPV Virus "places great strain" on millennial sex, dating and mental health

Sarah Montague BBC radio presenter confirms £400,000 pay settlement

Lookahead

13:00 Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown gives a speech at Westminster on the future of the United Kingdom.

16:30 The World Economic Forum opens in Davos, Switzerland.

On this day

1987 Police crack down on football hooligans, making a series of arrests. Here's the footage.

