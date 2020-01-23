If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Hospital baby deaths 'could have been prevented'

In the space of three years, at least seven babies being cared for by the same NHS trust may have died in preventable circumstances, a BBC investigation reveals. Among them was Dawn Powell's son, Archie. He suffered severe brain damage after staff failed to spot an infection and died, aged four days, last February. "We've just got this void in our lives where he should be," she says. Archie's death came just weeks after Tallulah-Rai Edwards was stillborn. Two days earlier, midwives had sent her mother home despite struggling to get a good heart-rate reading. Tallulah-Rai's father, Nick, says: "We have to live with it for the rest of our lives. They've probably forgotten who we are now."

East Kent NHS Foundation Trust admits it has "not always provided the right standard of care for every woman and baby in our hospitals". In a statement, it does not address individual cases raised by the BBC, but it says: "We express our heartfelt condolences to every family that has lost a loved one and we wholeheartedly apologise to families for whom we could have done things differently."

Virus prompts public transport shutdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan is shutting down public transport amid heightened concerns over the deadly virus that has infected more than 500 people, killing 17. With millions of Chinese on the move ahead of the lunar new year, officials are advising people to stay at home. Flights and trains out of the city have been cancelled, while buses, ferries and the subway have stopped operating. The move is being likened to "shutting down London in the week before Christmas", and it remains to be seen how many people will choose to drive out of town.

The virus has already spread to other parts of China, while cases have been reported in the US, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

UK has 'crossed Brexit finish line'

The UK can put "years of rancour and division behind it" after Parliament passed legislation implementing the Brexit deal, according to Boris Johnson. With the EU bill awaiting royal assent, the prime minister says the country has "crossed the Brexit finish line". The EU's top officials are expected to sign the agreement in the coming days, with MEPs voting on it next week. From 1 February, the UK will enter into an 11-month transition period, continuing to follow EU rules but without representation in the bloc's institutions, to allow negotiations over trade and security.

How do you sell Tyson Fury? Next stop, USA

By Mike Henson, BBC Sport

He may lack the showreel of brutal knockouts boasted by famous namesake Mike. He might not be a clean-cut, on-message corporate dream, like heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua. And he is not a Ricky Hatton-style figurehead who commands a whole city of loyal fans, either.

Tyson Fury, 31, has made his own success story. The self-styled "Gypsy King" from the Traveller community has defied logic, won over the public and come up smiling as boxing's clown prince, now preparing for another big fight in the US - a rematch with Deontay Wilder on 22 February. So how has he done it? And what can Las Vegas expect next?

Read the full article

Some front pages focus on the threat from the virus that has infected more than 500 people in Wuhan, China, killing at least 17 of them. According to the Metro, it is "on the way here", while the Sun declares "World War Flu". The Financial Times report tensions between London and Washington, amid a "war of words over trade and tariffs". The Times predicts clashes "on three fronts" as the US opposes the British stance on taxing large tech companies, Chinese company Huawei's potential involvement in the UK's 5G network and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Daily digest

Bereavement leave Two weeks off for grieving parents

Australia Three dead as firefighting plane crashes

Trump Democrats reject witness swap in impeachment trial

Jean-Paul Gaultier Stars turn out for designer's final show



Lookahead

15:00 Falklands veteran Joe Ousalice, who was forced out of the Royal Navy because of his sexuality, will be re-awarded his Long Service and Good Conduct medal at a ceremony at HMS Excellent, in Portsmouth.

18:00 Jonathan Hall QC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, gives his first major speech since the London Bridge terrorist attack.

On this day

1973 The US and Vietnam announce a peace deal to end more than a decade of conflict. Watch how Newsround reported the effects on children.

