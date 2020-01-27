Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Steven Frank is seen alongside his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of Holocaust survivors in a contribution to an exhibition marking 75 years since the end of the genocide.

Two survivors are pictured alongside grandchildren in images taken by Catherine, released to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

The duchess - a keen amateur photographer - said her subjects were "two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet".

The exhibition opens later this year.

One of Catherine's two portraits was of 84-year-old Steven Frank, originally from Amsterdam, who survived multiple concentration camps as a child.

He is pictured alongside his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie Fleet, aged 15 and 13.

Her other portrait is of 82-year-old Yvonne Bernstein, originally from Germany, who was a hidden child in France throughout most of the Holocaust.

She is pictured with her granddaughter Chloe Wright, aged 11.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Yvonne Bernstein is pictured with her granddaughter Chloe Wright

Speaking about the project, the duchess, who is the patron of the Royal Photographic Society, said: "The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts."

"Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet," she added. "Their stories will stay with me forever."

'Deeply personal'

The duchess said her aim was to make the portraits "deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven - a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s".

"It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven's memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge was seen with her camera on a visit to Pakistan last year

Two more survivors were photographed by other contributors. In a photograph by Frederic Aranda, Joan Salter, 79 - who fled the Nazis as a young child - appears with her husband Martin and her daughter Shelley.

John Hajdu, 82, who survived the Budapest Ghetto, is in a portrait with his four-year-old grandson Zac, photographed by Jillian Edelstein.

The project aims to inspire people across the UK to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured persecution at the hands of the Nazis.

The portraits will be part of an exhibition which will open later this year, bringing together 75 powerful images of survivors and their family members to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

The project is a collaboration between the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Jewish News and the Royal Photographic Society.

On Monday, the duchess will be joined by her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day commemorative ceremony in Westminster.

Catherine has been honoured for her photography and has previously shared pictures she has taken of her family.