Coronavirus: Foreigners leave Wuhan as Australia sets up quarantine

China's President Xi Jinping has promised to defeat the coronavirus, which he described as a "devil". With the death toll having passed 130, the authorities have moved hundreds of overseas citizens from the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started. They also say infections could peak over the next 10 or so days.

Starbucks is closing 2,000 outlets in China to help efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Other countries have introduced measures. Among these, Australia is planning to quarantine citizens returning from China on Christmas Island, around 2,000km (1,200 miles) from the mainland.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus. And we look at how people are keeping morale as high as possible in Wuhan.

Brexit set to pass final hurdle as European Parliament votes

There's just one stage to go before Brexit can be totally guaranteed for 23:00 GMT on Friday. The European Parliament will debate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement later, after which it is very much expected to give it its backing. After that, ratification will be complete.

The vote is due at about 17:00, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage among those expected to contribute to the debate.

A UK minister has taken part in an EU meeting for the final time. And read about the Scottish MEP who was sworn in just four days before Brexit.

'Record high' democratic dissatisfaction

"Across the globe, democracy is in a state of malaise," according to the author of a Cambridge University study. In fact, the report says, dissatisfaction with it in developed countries is at a 25-year high. The problem has been growing in the UK since 2005, it suggests. Read the full findings here.

The UK kids on a new path to the NFL

By Ben Collins, BBC Sport

It's 5am and an alarm clock goes off in Milton Keynes. Fraser Holden has to get up and out in time to catch the 05:53 to London Euston. From there he takes the tube to Southgate, north London, and is down to work by 7.30am. He might not leave until five in the afternoon.

Unlike the other commuters, Fraser travels kitted out in sportswear. He's 16 and is going to college to learn how to play American football. Today, the aspiring linebacker will meet Jerry Rice, one of the greatest players of all time.

Yet this is not a one-off; it's a regular day at the NFL Academy. Backed by the NFL, Nike and some superstar mentors, the programme is the first of its kind in Britain.

Image copyright Chris Rumpf

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Mansi Thapliyal

Lookahead

14:30 The Scottish Parliament votes on whether to back a second independence referendum.

19:45 Premier League leaders Liverpool are away to West Ham United, where a win would send them 19 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City.

On this day

1959 Dense fog - the worst for seven years - brings road, rail and air transport in many parts of England and Wales to a virtual standstill. Here's the BBC footage.

