Image copyright AFP/Getty

The Foreign Office is warning Britons not to travel to mainland China, unless their journey is essential.

Its updated advice comes amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused more than 100 deaths, spread across China and to at least 16 other countries.

There have been no confirmed cases in the UK so far.

The FCO also advises against all travel to Hubei Province, saying anyone there who can leave should do so.

In its China advice on the gov.uk website, it said: "The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China (not including Hong Kong and Macao).

"The Chinese government continue to impose further restrictions on movement within China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It may become harder over the coming weeks for those who wish to leave China to do so. If you feel that you may want to leave China soon, you should consider making plans to do so before any further restrictions may be imposed."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man entering the subway in Beijing having his temperature checked

So far 97 people in the UK have tested negative for coronavirus, the Department of Health said, and there have been no positive results.

The FCO is arranging to evacuate Britons from Hubei province, where the virus was first detected.

Germany and Japan have confirmed they have had cases of the virus involving people who had not travelled to China, but caught it from someone who had. This had previously only happened in Vietnam.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wuhan is in lockdown, with travel out of the city restricted

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government was "working urgently to finalise arrangements for an assisted departure from Hubei Province for British nationals this week, and are in contact with people in Hubei to ensure they register their interest and that we can keep them updated".

He added: "The UK continues to be guided by the latest medical advice about the coronavirus outbreak. The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority."

Britons have also been advised by the FCO to "comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the local authorities".

It is thought people could be flown home as early as Thursday, with one teacher in Wuhan, the capital city of the province, telling the Press Association news agency that UK citizens were being given details of forthcoming flights.

Those in Wuhan and the surrounding areas have been urged to contact the British consulate before 11:00 local time on Wednesday if they wish to leave. Transport may come quickly and suddenly, officials have warned.

Up to 300 British people are thought to be in the city of Wuhan and in the wider Hubei province, which is now under strict travel restrictions. Wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some Chinese cities.

Britons in parts of China affected by the virus have criticised the UK government for its lack of support over their return home.

Some in the Wuhan area said they had been given little information, compared to those from other countries. The US and Japan have been sending planes to Wuhan to evacuate their citizens.

'Cities could be closed at short notice'

Travel journalist Simon Calder told BBC News the FCO's change of advice was "extremely significant".

"My estimate is that there are around 10,000 holidaymakers in China at the moment and many thousands more who are on business or living as ex-patriots," he said.

"The Foreign Office is being clear that it is not overly concerned with people who are there at the moment, it is more that they want to manage the scale of any possible problems.

"At the moment people can fly freely in and out of Beijing and Shanghai - the Foreign Office appears to be concerned that cities like that could be closed at short notice."

Mr Calder said airlines flying from the UK to China "have all said that they will provide refunds and anyone booked on a package holiday due to depart imminently will be entitled to a full refund".

Those with packages booked to depart beyond the next week or so may be told to wait and see by their travel company, in case the FCO changes its advice.

"Anyone who travels to China against the Foreign Office advice risks invalidating their insurance," he added.

Image copyright Twitter/@MollieLuneBCFC Image caption A Twitter video shows a man, top (wearing black), walking into an ambulance and a medic in a protective suit

Tests on people who have returned to the UK from the area are continuing.

One man currently being tested was filmed as he left home in Harborne, Birmingham, on Monday, on his way to hospital.

A video posted on Twitter by a neighbour showed him being escorted to an ambulance by a medic wearing a protective suit.

