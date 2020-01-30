Image copyright @sussexroyal Instagram Image caption The paper said the duke did not make it clear on Instagram that the elephant, pictured, had been tethered

The Duke of Sussex has lost a complaint against the Mail on Sunday over a story the paper ran about photos of African wildlife he posted on social media.

The Mail wrote that Prince Harry had not made it clear the animals pictured on Instagram had been tranquilised and the elephant was tethered.

He argued he did not need to say this as he had stated the animals were being relocated for conservation reasons.

He complained to the press watchdog Ipso that the article was inaccurate.

The duke complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), the newspaper industry regulator, that the paper breached Clause 1 (Accuracy) of the Editor's Code of Practice in an article published in April last year.

The Mail on Sunday's story was headlined "Drugged and tethered... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos".

In it, the article said the images of a rhino, lion and elephant - posted on Harry's Instagram account to highlight Earth Day - "don't quite tell the full story".

The newspaper reported the duke had "notably avoided explaining the circumstances in which the images were taken".

It added that followers of Sussex Royal, the Instagram account the duke shares with wife, Meghan, were unable to see a rope around the hind legs of the elephant because of the way the photo was edited.

Ipso said in its ruling that the prince had stated "he had not misled the public by failing to explain the circumstances in which the photograph of the elephant had been taken and that the article was inaccurate in claiming that he had sought to mislead the public by deliberately publishing an edited version of the photograph".