Terror attack response

The government is to announce plans for "fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences" later after the second attack in less than three months involving a man released mid-way through his sentence for such a crime.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Sudesh Amman - wearing a hoax explosive device - stabbed three people on Streatham High Road, in south London, before being shot dead by police. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition after the attack, which police believe was an Islamist-related terrorist incident. Amman was under active police surveillance after being released about a week ago - half way through a sentence of three years and four months for possessing and disseminating terrorist publications. Read more on the attacker from the BBC's Daniel De Simone who watched his original sentencing.

Our political correspondent, Chris Mason, said there were concerns about the danger Amman might pose to the public, but there were no legal mechanisms to keep him in prison. Given November's deadly attack on London Bridge, there is "a desperate desire" within government to be seen to be acting quickly, he added. Following that incident, Boris Johnson blamed legislation introduced under a "leftie" Labour government for creating the automatic early release scheme and vowed "to take action against it".

Coronavirus latest

Construction began just eight days ago and now China is set to open a new 1,000-bed hospital in the city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The death toll from the disease has now reached 361, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases - more than 150 of those are outside China. The Chinese stock market has plunged despite the central bank announcing new measures to ease the impact of the outbreak.

In the UK, more than 90 people are now in quarantine in a specialist facility in Wirral after being flown home from Wuhan. The government, meanwhile, has donated £20m towards a plan to produce a vaccine to combat the coronavirus within six to eight months.

Follow all our coverage of the outbreak here, including a visual guide to what's happening.

Competing visions?

Friday, of course, saw the UK leave the EU, and the message on Monday is that there's no time to waste in moving to the next stage. To that end, Boris Johnson will set out his vision for a trade deal with the EU - and threaten to walk away if one cannot be struck which fulfils his requirements.

The PM wants a Canada-style free trade agreement - let us explain that bit of jargon some more - and says there is "no need" for the UK to continue to follow Brussels' rules in order to get one. Rules on things like competition, subsidies and environmental regulation. The EU, though, says the UK must commit to a so-called level playing field - read more on that phrase too - and the bloc's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will set out his approach to the talks on Monday too.

Why does a UK-EU trade deal matter? Read this piece to find out. And as you wake up for the first working week in a post-Brexit universe, find out seven things that will change - and seven that won't.

The medieval knight who went into space

By James Jeffrey, BBC business reporter

Blasting into space on a Russian Soyuz rocket, Richard Garriott says it was "the most intense eight and a half minutes" of his life. Launched from the Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan, it took just that amount of time for the rocket to hit 28,000 km/h (17,000mph) and reach orbit. This was back in October 2008, when Richard became only the sixth person to go into space as a paying traveller.

The trip was the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition for Richard, who, thanks to making a fortune in the computer games industry, could afford the price - a whopping $30m (£23m).

What the papers say

Most front pages feature dramatic pictures of armed officers confronting the Streatham attacker. The Guardian says the suspect had previously been noted by police as having a "fascination with dying in the name of terrorism". "Why did they let him out?" asks the Daily Mail, calling his early release "lunacy". "After the party, the hangover" - that's how the Times sums up the post-Brexit mood, with both sides already sounding "irritable" as they set out their positions for forthcoming trade talks. The Daily Telegraph says "the gloves have come off" as Brussels seeks to make clear the UK's departure has consequences. The Sun accuses EU officials of "shamelessly backpeddling" on a promise to consider a Canada-style free trade agreement with Britain.

Cycling through Europe's deadliest air

Image copyright Impossible Foods

Veganuary: was it worth it?

Image copyright AFP

Battle to beat Trump begins

Lookahead

Today Rakeem Malik due at Birmingham Crown Court accused of sending threatening letters to female MPs, including Theresa May.

13:00 Belgian court to decide whether ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should be sent to Spain to face trial for his role in the 2017 failed independence bid.

On this day

2009 Heavy snowfall causes severe disruption across the UK, forcing schools to close and hospitals to cancel operations.

