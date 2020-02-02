Streatham attacker named as Sudesh Amman

Image copyright Met Police

A man shot dead by police after he stabbed people in south London had been released from prison in January.

Sudesh Amman was released around a week ago after serving half of his three year sentence for terror offences.

He was under active police surveillance at the time of the attack on Streatham High Road, which police believe to be an Islamist-related terrorist incident.

Three people were injured, with one person in a life-threatening condition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would announce further plans for "fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences" on Monday.

He said the government had moved quickly to introduce measures strengthening its response to terrorism, including longer prison sentences and more money for police, following the attack at Fishmongers Hall, near London Bridge, in December.

Gunshots were heard on Streatham High Road just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Reports suggest Amman entered a shop and started stabbing people. It appears he then left the shop and stabbed a woman.

Witnesses reported hearing three gun shots and seeing a man lying on the ground outside a Boots pharmacy, as armed police approached and shouted at those nearby to move back.

He had a hoax device strapped to his body, police said.

The BBC's Daniel Sandford said the events appeared to unfold after witnesses saw an unmarked police car pull in front of another car near Streatham Common, forcing it to stop.

He said this could be linked to the subsequent stabbings and police shooting and it was possible somebody was stopped, before being followed by undercover officers.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows moments after police shooting

London Ambulance Service said it treated the three people for injuries at the scene and all were taken to hospital.

Of the other two, one had minor injuries, believed to have been caused by glass following shots from the police firearm, and the third person's condition was not life-threatening.

In a statement, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said armed officers were in "immediate attendance" and shot a male suspect, as part of a "proactive Counter Terrorism operation".

The situation has been contained and officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident, she said.

Streatham High Road remains closed and a cordon is in place, with enhanced police patrols in the area.

Analysis

By BBC home affairs correspondent Tom Symonds

Videos shot by eyewitnesses show several plain-clothed police officers pulling on police caps while pointing their weapons at the dying suspect.

Another apparent surveillance officer on a motorbike pulls up and colleagues attempt to clear the street.

In today's incident, onlooker videos suggest the police only spot the man's hoax device after he has been shot and they approach him.

The swift response of these officers has almost certainly saved lives but there will be inevitable questions about the operation.

It has not been confirmed they were specifically following the man but they appear to have reacted fast when he started attacking people with a knife.

Counter-terrorist police and MI5 have around 3,000 so called "subjects of interest" at any one time but a much smaller number are under round-the-clock surveillance because it takes a huge team of specialist officers to watch a suspect covertly.

This means that preventing terrorism is all about taking difficult decisions. Which suspects should be watched? What level of risk do they pose and when is the best time to make an arrest, given the need to capture real evidence?

Those decisions have become harder in recent years as would be attackers are increasingly likely to act alone and to use low-tech weapons, sometimes on a whim.