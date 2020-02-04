If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'Cleaner future'

Image copyright Getty Images

Petrol and diesel cars were already set to be banned from sale in the UK from 2040, but now that ban is being brought forward to 2035. Some hybrid vehicles will also now be included on the banned list. The government says the more ambitious target is part of choosing "a cleaner, greener future" for the country and will help achieve virtually zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

The move is designed to attract favourable attention to the launch of COP26 later - that's the United Nations climate summit being held in Glasgow in November. Sir David Attenborough will also appear at the event, but government hopes for positive headlines have been overshadowed by any angry intervention from the summit's former head.

Claire O'Neill was recently sacked by the prime minister and she has not pulled her punches in a letter this morning. She accuses Boris Johnson of failing to show leadership and failing to deliver the money and manpower he promised to support her work. A source close to her says he is merely paying "lip service" to action on climate change.

Downing Street hasn't replied to her accusations and put her sacking down to the desire to have a minister in charge of COP26 instead.

Find out more about COP26 or watch Reality Check answer the question, should I buy an electric car? Friends of the Earth say the government should have gone further, bringing the ban forward to 2030, but motoring organisation the AA thinks 2035 might be too ambitious.

Caucus hold-up

Results have been delayed in the first big event of the US election campaign. Voters in Iowa flocked to more than 1,600 schools, libraries and churches across 99 counties on Monday to pick who they want to be the Democratic candidate for president, but the answer from the caucuses has been held up by apparent "inconsistences" in the reported results. The state's Democratic party stressed the unprecedented hold-up was not due to a "hack or an intrusion".

Follow our live page for all the latest and this helpful guide explains how a caucus works. Here we profile those hoping to take on Donald Trump.

Terror law challenge

As promised in Monday's News Daily - and following Sunday's attack in Streatham - the government has announced plans for urgent legislation to ensure those convicted of terror offences will no longer be automatically freed from prison at the half-way point of their sentences.

However, a former independent reviewer of terror legislation, Lord Carlile, is warning the plans go too far by including current as well as future inmates and "may be in breach of the law". Any attempt to lengthen the jail terms of those already sentenced will inevitably be challenged in the courts, he told BBC Newsnight. He argues the focus should instead be on tougher restrictions on released prisoners, such as the reintroduction of control orders, scrapped in 2011.

How many people are currently serving sentences for terror offences? Find out here - and read more about how efforts to rehabilitate them are meant to work.

The accident that created a World Champion

By Ayeshea Perera, BBC News, Hyderabad

It was December 2011 and, for 22-year-old Manasi Joshi, a regular Friday morning. She had recently graduated and just started her first job as a software engineer in the hectic Indian metropolis of Mumbai. The house where she lived with her parents was barely 7km (4 miles) from her office, so Manasi would commute to work by motorbike. But that Friday, barely 10 minutes into her journey, disaster struck - as she took a U-turn under a flyover, a lorry travelling in the wrong direction ran over her leg. "I immediately knew my injuries were serious," she says.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The plan to toughen sentencing of terror offenders is the lead for most papers today. The Guardian warns against an "over-hasty" response and says the government cannot ignore "underlying issues" like cuts to prisons and probation. But the Sun thinks putting the lives of innocent people ahead of the rights of "murderous fanatics" is long overdue. Elsewhere, the i leads on the banning of some journalists, including its political editor, from a Downing Street briefing on Monday. The paper says shutting out certain publications damages the bedrock of a free media. The Daily Mirror describes the move as "tin-pot tyranny". On Brexit, finally, the FT says the situation is familiar - despite the UK's departure last week. "New dawn breaks, but with familiar sticking points on rules and justice" - that's how the paper sees the opening skirmishes in trade talks with the EU.

Daily digest

Smartphones How young do we become "digitally dependent"?

Emissions pledge UK aviation promises to reach net zero by 2050

Coronavirus China admits shortcomings in its response to the outbreak

British film Is it in decline?

Lookahead

10:00 The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is due to go on trial accused of murdering the 22 victims of the attack.

12:00 The independent inquiry into jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson will publish its findings.

On this day

1974 Eleven people, including eight off-duty soldiers, are killed in a bomb blast on a bus travelling to an army base in North Yorkshire.

