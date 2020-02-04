Image copyright Reuters

All Britons in China should leave the country if they can to minimise the risk of exposure to the new coronavirus, the Foreign Office has said.

The Foreign Office said it continued to work to evacuate Britons from Hubei province where the outbreak began.

Commercial flights are available from other parts of China.

"The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority," said the foreign secretary.

Dominic Raab said: "We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus.

"Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this."

The change in advice comes as China's most senior leaders including President Xi Jinping have admitted there were "shortcomings" in the way the country dealt with the new coronavirus outbreak.

There were an estimated 30,000 British citizens still in China, Mr Raab told the BBC on Sunday.