Streatham stabbing attack victim named as Monika Luftner
- 4 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the two people injured in the Streatham stabbing attack has been named as 51-year-old Monika Luftner.
The nursery school teacher was stabbed by Sudesh Amman, 20, on Streatham High Road on Sunday afternoon.
Amman had previously been convicted of terror offences and was shot dead by police who were monitoring him.
Mrs Luftner, a teacher at St Bede's Catholic Infant and Nursery School in Balham, is recovering at home with her partner.