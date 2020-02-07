If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Tate balcony attacker told carers of plan to kill

The autistic teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the tenth floor of the Tate Modern in London had spoken about plans to push someone off a high building months earlier, it has emerged. A joint BBC News and Daily Mail investigation has obtained a recording taken by a care worker, in which Jonty Bravery says: "In the next few months I've got it in my head I've got to kill somebody." At the time of the attack, Bravery lived in a west London flat with round-the-clock care. The former care worker who made the recording says he told a more senior colleague what Bravery had said and played the recording to someone else involved in his care. They both deny this.

Mr Bravery's care provider, Spencer & Arlington, says there is no record of the disclosure in any care plan, care report or review from managers or his care workers, psychologists, or health workers. The company says it believes it "acted entirely properly in managing and reporting in its provision of care". Bravery, 18, admits attempted murder and is due to be sentenced this month. The victim, a French tourist, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain, from the attack last August. At the time, Bravery was on bail for an alleged attack on another care worker during a day out.

Coronavirus kills whistleblower

The number of people affected by the new coronavirus continues to rise, with some 31,161 confirmed cases in mainland China. Another 73 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the total to 636. And the doctor who first tried to sound the alarm about the outbreak has died, the hospital treating him has said. Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital. But when he warned fellow medics on 30 December, police told him to stop "making false comments". The virus is present in 25 countries around the world. Meanwhile, the number of cases among passengers quarantined on the 3,700-capacity cruise ship, Diamond Princess, off Japan, has risen to 61.

Contraception shortage

A shortage of contraception is causing "utter chaos", according to the gynaecologist who heads up the Royal College of GPs' sexual health faculty. Women are being "sent away with prescriptions for unavailable products and end up lost in a system", says Dr Asha Kasliwal. Sexual health organisations have written to ministers about the problem, which is thought to affect a number of types of daily pill, as well as the long-lasting injectable contraceptive, Sayana Press. The shortage could lead to a "rise in unplanned pregnancies and abortions", their letter says. The government in England says it is working with manufacturers and expects the shortages to ease soon.

'My newborn son died and gave another baby life'

By Kirstie Brewer, BBC Stories

Nothing could prepare Valentina Daprile for losing her son, Angelo Ray, when he was eight days old. But she and her husband Luigi were determined to donate his organs so that another baby could live. It was something the hospital had never considered before. Organ donation from a neonatal baby (a baby under 28 days old) is incredibly rare.

The family were told this week that one of the heart valves belonging to Angelo Ray was successfully transplanted to a newborn baby that was born with a congenital heart disease. Valentina was overwhelmed with emotion when she found out and said: "Now we know a part of our baby is definitely living on and it is an amazing legacy."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Some papers focus on a report by a police watchdog which, in the words of the Times, suggests police have been "rumbled" by the public for failing to investigate everyday crimes such as car theft and burglary. Matt Parr, HM Inspector of Constabulary, says people have realised police have "extremely limited" capacity to deal with everyday crimes, according to the Daily Telegraph. Other papers report the case of the first British national to contract coronavirus, with the Metro pointing out he had returned from Singapore. Officials have put doctors on alert for the possibility of cases in people returning from countries not previously considered to present a risk, the Guardian adds.

Daily digest

Australia fires Rain extinguishes a third of blazes in New South Wales

Duke Prince Andrew "defers" military promotion honour

Al-Qaeda Leader al-Raymi killed by US strike in Yemen

Warner Music Ed Sheeran's label set for US stock market flotation

Lookahead

09:30 The Special Immigration Appeals Commission is expected to rule on an appeal on behalf of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of UK citizenship last year.

11:00 South Africa's cricketers host England at Kingsmead, Durban, in the second one-day international of the current series.

On this day

1992 Ministers from the 12 countries in the European Community take another step towards political and economic union by signing the Maastricht Treaty.

