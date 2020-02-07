Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of her appeal against the government's decision to remove her UK citizenship.

Ms Begum, now 20, left London in 2015, aged 15, to join Islamic State. She was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of her UK citizenship later that month.

A tribunal ruled that Ms Begum could be stripped of her nationality because she had not been left stateless.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), which hears national security cases, said she could turn instead to Bangladesh for citizenship.