Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Nearly 100 Britons have already been flown out of Wuhan on flights arranged by the UK government

British nationals on the next UK government flight back from Wuhan will be taken to a conference centre in Milton Keynes for a 14 day quarantine.

Previously, UK citizens repatriated from the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

There have been three cases of coronavirus in the UK so far.

The third patient caught the virus at a business conference in Singapore, the BBC's Hugh Pym says.

Singaporean authorities contacted the man, who is British, to warn him there had been a confirmed case.

He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton and called NHS 111 from home for advice before going by arrangement to an isolation facility at a local hospital.

He was tested and then went home, isolating himself while he waited for the results. The man was then transported by the NHS to St Thomas's Hospital in London, where he is being treated.

The two other UK cases - both Chinese nationals - are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

The patients - a University of York student and one of their relatives - tested positive for the virus after falling ill at a hotel in York.

There have been more than 31,000 cases worldwide, mostly in China.

More than 600 people have died but only two of these were outside mainland China - one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, 61 people - including one British national - have tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

Briton Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, who was on his honeymoon with his wife Wendy, is among those to be taken off the ship for hospital treatment.

Some 3,700 people are on board the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in Yokohama for at least two weeks.

Nearly 100 Britons have been flown out of Wuhan on flights arranged by the UK government.

All are now in quarantine on the Wirral for 14 days - the incubation period of the virus - to ensure they are not carrying the infection.

A final chartered flight for Britons is due to leave the city on Sunday, the Foreign Office said.

On Thursday, the government updated its advice for people arriving in the UK from nine Asian countries and territories.

Anyone returning from the specified countries in the past fortnight who has symptoms including a cough, fever or shortness of breath is advised to stay indoors and call the NHS 111 service.

Previously this advice had only applied to travellers arriving from mainland China.

The Foreign Office has also advised Britons in China to leave the country if they can to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover - just as they would from a flu.

The World Health Organization said data from 17,000 patients suggested 82% have mild disease, 15% severe and 3% critical.