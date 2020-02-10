If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Storm Ciara aftermath

Storm Ciara caused damage and disruption across a swathe of the UK on Sunday. Gusts of wind reached more than 90mph and heavy rain brought widespread flooding. The storm itself may now have moved on, but Monday will still be a difficult day for many.

A month and a half's worth of rain fell within 24 hours in some places and hundreds of properties have been left under water. Power cuts affected some 675,000 households during the storm and some are yet to be reconnected. See the storm in pictures here.

Transport, too, has been hit hard. Flights are cancelled or delayed at a number of airports and train services severely affected. Network Rail is currently assessing the damage done, but the advice for all would-be travellers is to check your journey before you set out. One trip was made easier by Storm Ciara, however: a British Airways flight made the fastest subsonic New York to London flight as it rode a jet stream accelerated by the storm.

Coastal areas of Wales were hit by some of the strongest winds, but meteorologists said high wind speeds inland, in places like Manchester, were also an unusual feature of the storm. A number of sporting events were cancelled due to the weather, including the women's Six Nations match between Scotland and England.

The next few days will continue to be windy and the temperatures are set to drop, so expect ice and snow in northern areas.

Oscars first

A foreign language film has won the best picture award at the Oscars for the first time in the ceremony's 92-year history. Parasite - a vicious South Korean satire about class division - pulled off a major upset by beating World War One epic 1917. Director Bong Joon-ho also took top prize for his role. Read our arts editor's review of the film, and here Julie Yoon, of BBC Korean, meets the real people living in a "Parasite basement".

The BBC's entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson says when it came to the acting categories, the results were exactly as expected. Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger took the main prizes, while Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won in the supporting actor categories. There was some British success, too, including Sir Elton John winning best song.

See the full list of winners here and all the glamour from the red carpet.

Coronavirus latest

Sunday was the deadliest day so far in the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of people killed rising by 97. However, the number of new cases emerging each day has stabilised, according to the World Health Organization. Experts from the WHO have been sent to Beijing to help investigate the new virus and warn it is too early to say whether it has peaked. The overall death toll is now 908, having surpassed that of the Sars epidemic in 2003 which also originated in China.

In the UK, four people have now tested positive for the disease. Here we answer your questions on the outbreak and offer a visual guide to what's going on.

Six reasons why HS2 is so expensive

By Tom Burridge, BBC transport correspondent

HS2 is set to be the "biggest infrastructure decision since World War Two", according to one government official. Whether to go ahead with building the high-speed rail line has become a dilemma for Boris Johnson because the estimated price tag shot up back in the summer. The government's official review of the scheme, which has been seen by the BBC, puts the potential cost at as much as £106bn. Why is the project so expensive and why has its budget risen so much?

Read the full article

What the papers say

There are dramatic pictures of the impact of Ciara, with some papers calling it the "storm of the century". The Daily Express says "every part of Britain" was hit. Even the Queen was affected, the Daily Mail reports, missing her Sunday church service at Sandringham. Elsewhere, there's much interest in the businessman thought to be at the centre of a series of coronavirus cases stretching across the UK, France and Spain. The Times says the man had travelled to China for a sales conference, before visiting a ski resort in the Alps. The Daily Telegraph says health officials are under pressure to release details of the movements of the so-called "super-spreader". The Sun, finally, has what it says is an exclusive from the wife of TV presenter Phillip Schofield. She has told the paper she will "stand by him" after he revealed last week he is gay.

Daily digest

Irish election Sinn Fein tops poll in first round

Teeth whitening Number of illegal procedures rising

Cancer warning Patients missing out on basic advice, charity says

Diary discovery The find helping to re-write gay history

If you see one thing today

A rare look inside the Bank of England's gold vaults

If you listen to one thing today

Impeachment: What's changed since Nixon?

If you read one thing today

100 years of Labour's ups and downs

Lookahead

Today Planners decide whether to allow expansion of Bristol Airport - supporters say it will stop millions of people from the region driving to London airports.

Today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Brussels to discuss the future of the Scotland-EU relationship.

On this day

1996 The IRA admits planting a bomb in London's Docklands, killing two people and ending a 17-month ceasefire.

