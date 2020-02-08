Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been almost 35,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide

Five Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in France, local health officials have confirmed.

Four adults and a child came into contact with a British national who returned from Singapore in January, the French health minister said.

They were all staying in the same ski chalet in Savoie, eastern France.

It comes as four members of the same British family were admitted to hospital in Majorca after contact with a coronavirus carrier.

They are being tested at the University Hospital of Son Espases in Palma.

The British cases in France have brought the total number of people infected with the virus in that country to 11.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday the five Britons were not in a serious condition.

In Majorca, the British family said they had been in contact with a person who recently tested positive for the virus in France, the government in Spain's Balearic Islands said.

The man has been quarantined and all four family members are being tested for the virus.

Local health authorities are expected to release further details on the case at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

There have been three cases of coronavirus in the UK so far and almost 35,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, mostly in mainland China.

A British man transferred from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan on Friday after testing positive for the virus is said to be feeling well and in good spirits.

Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, on his honeymoon with his wife Wendy, was among 61 people to be taken off the ship for hospital treatment.

She has been in telephone contact with her husband, and said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was still feeling healthy.

Image copyright Ministry of Defence Image caption Nearly 100 Britons have already been flown out of Wuhan on flights arranged by the UK government

Meanwhile, around 150 Britons on the next UK government flight back from Wuhan will be taken to a conference centre in Milton Keynes for a 14-day quarantine.

Milton Keynes University Hospitals NHS Trust said there was no risk to local people as anyone showing symptoms would not be allowed to board the plane.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that 620 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus as of Friday afternoon, with three cases confirmed.

The third patient caught the virus at a business conference in Singapore, the BBC's Hugh Pym says.

He is thought to have tested positive for the virus in Brighton and called NHS 111 from home for advice before going by arrangement to an isolation facility at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The two other UK cases - both Chinese nationals - are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

In mainland China, the death toll rose to 722 on Saturday, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 34, 546.

Outside China, 270 cases have been confirmed in 25 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with two fatalities - one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.