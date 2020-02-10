Storm Ciara: In pictures
- 10 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Storm Ciara swept across the UK on Sunday, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 97mph causing widespread flooding and major disruption on the transport network.
All pictures are subject are subject to copyright.