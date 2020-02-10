UK

Storm Ciara: In pictures

  • 10 February 2020
Storm Ciara swept across the UK on Sunday, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 97mph causing widespread flooding and major disruption on the transport network.

Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England Image copyright AFP
Image caption Large areas of the UK were covered by an amber warning for very strong winds, which hit the south coast of England on Sunday morning
Storm Ciara hits Newcastle Image copyright Stacey Witherow
Image caption Parts of the promenade were closed in Newcastle, County Down in Northern Ireland as the storm moved in during the day
People walk through flying sea foam spray on Sunday in Porthcawl, Wales Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption There was strong sea spray in Porthcawl, Wales
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The storm also brought widespread flooding. The town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria was submerged after the River Eden burst its banks
Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Residents in the area were left battling to protect their homes
Geese swimming in flooded Hebden Bridge Image copyright AFP
Image caption As the floodwaters rose in Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, geese swam in the streets
Flooded houses in Mytholmroyd, northern England, after the River Calder burst its banks Image copyright AFP
Image caption Homes were also flooded in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire
The roof of a submerged car is pictured in a flooded street in Mytholmroyd, northern England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption One car in the area was completely submerged by the water
The River Tweed busts its banks in the Scottish Borders Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Water from the River Tweed submerged trees in the Scottish Borders near Peebles
Sheep cut off by a flooding River Tweed in The Scottish Borders Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This group of sheep became stranded as a result
Firefighters rescuing a person in Blackpool Image copyright South Shore Fire Station
Image caption Drivers were warned to take extra care during the severe weather. Firefighters in Blackpool had to rescue a stranded driver whose car got stuck in floodwater
Police attending the scene of a fallen tree blocking Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Fallen trees and other debris blocked roads during the storm
A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough Image copyright PA Media
Image caption This tree in Newborough, near Peterborough, fell on power lines. Thousands of people were without electricity across the UK amid the severe weather conditions
Waves crash over the wall at Newhaven Harbour, East Sussex Image copyright AFP
Image caption Flood warnings were issued around the UK, while airports cancelled dozens of flights, and ferry passengers faced delays and cancellations
Cars drive through floodwater in Manchester Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Sporting events were cancelled throughout the UK, including in Manchester, which was also hit by floods. Manchester City's Premier League match against West Ham was among the cancellations
A person leans into the wind in West Bay, Dorset Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption But despite the disruption, some in West Bay, Dorset, enjoyed leaning into the strong winds
Body boarders ride the stormy waves at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Meanwhile, body boarders took advantage of the stormy waves at Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, in Wales

All pictures are subject are subject to copyright.

