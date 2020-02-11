Peter Phillips: Queen's grandson and his wife to divorce
The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have confirmed they have separated.
A statement issued on their behalf said the decision to divorce was "the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship".
It said they will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.
Both of their families were "sad" but "fully supportive" of the decision, the statement added.