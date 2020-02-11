Image copyright PA Wire

A new storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK this weekend, the Met Office has said.

Storm Dennis could cause flooding and wind gusts of more than 60mph.

It is not predicted to be as severe as Storm Ciara, which hit last weekend, but is likely to cause disruption.

Meanwhile, a man has been seriously injured after being hit by a falling tree while walking his dog in Liverpool.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for much of England and Wales on Saturday, and further warnings could follow.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."

The weather warning on Saturday will come into force at midday and run until 23:59 GMT.

Wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph but could reach over 60mph in exposed areas.

Heavy rainfall on ground already saturated by last weekend's Storm Ciara could lead to further flooding.

The Met Office said disruption to transport services and power supplies should be expected, and that Storm Dennis could cause large coastal waves.

Much of the UK is still grappling with the aftermath of Storm Ciara, which caused disruption to trains, flights and motorists.

Wind gusts of 97mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight.

More than 20,000 properties across east and south-east England and north Wales spent Sunday night without power.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Ciara: Three "lucky" people in wave near miss in Prestatyn, Wales

Meanwhile, more than 400 people in Cumbria have been warned not to drink, wash or cook with tap water after a main was damaged by the storm.

Collection points have been set up so people affected can get free bottled water.

Travel disruption continues in Wales, with some main roads blocked and train services suspended.

Cars were trapped in some areas after heavy snow on Monday.

An amber weather warning of heavy snow showers has been issued across southern Scotland.

The Queensferry Crossing that connects Edinburgh and Fife has been closed for the first time since it opened in 2017, after ice and snow fell from cables on to the carriageway.