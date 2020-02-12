Ninth coronavirus case found in UK

Image copyright EPA Image caption It is understood the woman will be treated at London's St Thomas' Hospital

A woman who flew into London from China a few days ago is being treated for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to nine.

Sources say she developed symptoms after landing at Heathrow, called NHS 111 and then tested positive.

It is understood she will be treated in London's St Thomas' Hospital, which has infectious diseases facilities.

It comes after a senior health official said more cases of coronavirus in the UK were "highly likely".

Prof Paul Cosford, from Public Health England, told the BBC his teams were doing their best to contain the spread.

Meanwhile, all 83 people being held in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral have been told their final set of test results for the coronavirus have come back as negative, confirming they are all free of the virus.

It is expected they will be free to leave the accommodation on Thursday morning after spending two weeks in quarantine.