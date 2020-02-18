Woman 'conceived by rape' claim leads to arrest

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Vicky" told the BBC last year she was proof of the crime

A man has been arrested and released under investigation, in the case of a woman who claims her own birth is proof her father was a rapist.

"Vicky" alleges her mother was aged 13, under the age of consent, when her father - a family friend who she claims was in his 30s - raped her.

She believes DNA testing would enable police to formally identify and convict him of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The police force investigating has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Vicky told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme "it's positive that things have progressed".

Social services records

Vicky - not her real name - was adopted in the 1970s, at seven months old.

At the age of 18, she began searching for her birth mother and discovered from a social worker and her social services records, that her conception was alleged to be a result of rape.

"It made me feel angry, devastated for my birth mum. For me," she said.

Vicky managed to reunite with her birth mother and, years later, as historical sex abuse cases began to be covered by news outlets in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal, decided to act.

Her mother did not wish to go to the police herself, so Vicky reported the case and asked them to consider a so-called "victimless prosecution" for alleged unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, commonly referred to as statutory rape.

Victimless prosecutions, officially termed as evidence-based, can be used in domestic abuse or rape cases, when the victim has withdrawn or declines to give a statement, but it is in the public interest to pursue a prosecution, CPS guidance says.

Vicky said they could use DNA evidence and birth certificates to prove the ages of her mum and her alleged rapist.

"I wanted justice for my mum, I wanted justice for me," she said.

'Determined'

Police, social services, solicitors and MPs had previously told Vicky she was "not the alleged victim" - so no case could be brought, she said.

She added that she welcomed the recent arrest.

"I'm still determined to get things changed, so that others don't go through what I've been through," she said.

