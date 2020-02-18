Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Earl and Countess of Snowdon were pictured together at a premiere in October 2017

The Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon and his wife the Countess of Snowdon have "amicably agreed" to divorce, a spokesman for the couple has said.

The earl, David Armstrong-Jones, is the son of the late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

He has been married to wife Serena for 26 years and have two children.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also revealed they are to split.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesman for the Snowdons said: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.

"They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Earl and Countess of Snowdon and their daughter Margarita with the Queen in 2017

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Earl and Countess of Snowdon were married in Westminster in October 1993

The couple married in October 1993 and have two children - Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The earl's mother, Princess Margaret - the Queen's sister - died in 2002 and his father, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, died in 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Margaret and husband Lord Snowdon with a young David in 1964

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Antony Armstrong-Jones was given a title, becoming the 1st Earl of Snowdon, after marrying the princess

David Armstrong-Jones - who is 21st in line to the throne - founded his own company making bespoke furniture under his professional name, David Linley, in 1985.

He has written books about furniture and styling the home.

Last week, Mr and Mrs Phillips confirmed in a statement that they had separated and will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

The couple told the Queen and other Royal Family members about their decision last year.