Harry and Meghan's royal duties ending 31 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step down as senior royals from 31 March, a spokesperson for the couple has said.

They will no longer carry out duties on behalf of the Queen but arrangements will be reviewed after 12 months.

Earlier this year Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from royal duties and working to become financially independent.

They will return to the UK for engagements at the end of this month.

The couple intend to split their time between the UK and North America and the spokesperson said they would be in the UK "regularly" after stepping back from royal duties.

They will attend six events in the UK in February and March including the Commonwealth Day Service on 9 March.

As they will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of the Queen, an office at Buckingham Palace will no longer be needed. From 1 April they will be represented through their UK foundation, the spokesperson said.