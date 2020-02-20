Image copyright PA Media Image caption One man waded through floods in Upton upon Severn to do the shopping

Deluged communities in parts of the UK are facing more heavy rain as they struggle to cope in the wake of Storm Dennis.

A month's worth of rain in 24 hours is also forecast to hit north Wales and north-west England, falling on ground that is already saturated.

Eight rivers have reached record levels in recent days, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Nearly 120 flood warnings remain in place across the country.

The EA said there is a "heightened flood risk" across the Midlands, with six severe warnings - meaning there is a danger to life - still in place around the Rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye.

Dave Throup, the EA's manager for Hereford and Worcestershire, said the Wye flooding was over half a metre bigger than anything for 110 years.

"It's getting scary folks," he said on Twitter, adding that "what I've seen over the last few days isn't normal. It isn't even the new normal. It's going to get worse. We need to adapt and respond. And fast."

He said that he was "so sorry for everyone whose life has been turned upside down".

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the worst-affected areas, which include south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Yellow warnings for rain remain in place in south and north-west Wales until 14:00 GMT on Thursday, with the Met Office saying they could see 50-60mm (2in) and 70-100mm (4in) of rain respectively.

Another yellow warning for rain covers part of north-west England until 15:00 GMT on Thursday, where up to 100mm could fall.

"In the worst case scenario we could see a month's worth of rain," said the Met Office's Craig Snell.

He said as the ground was saturated due to persistent, heavy rainfall, the rivers were less likely to be able to cope with further rain.

Meanwhile, charity the RSPCA said animal rescue officers had been called out more than 200 times in the past 72 hours - including for "dramatic rescues" of 60 sheep, horses, a swan and chickens.

Actor Michael Sheen, from Neath Port Talbot, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help flooded communities in South Wales.

"The devastation that Storm Dennis has left behind is very real and thousands of people across the UK have lost everything," said Sheen, 51.

Other yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for:

Southern Scotland and the Scottish borders until 11:00 GMT on Thursday

Western and south Scotland from 06:00 GMT until 21:00 GMT on Friday

Yorkshire from 12:00 GMT on Friday until 6:00 GMT on Saturday

A yellow warning for wind for north-east England, southern Scotland and Yorkshire are in place for 12 hours from 8:00 GMT on Friday.

According to the EA, England had already received 141% of its average February rainfall so far this month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from opposition parties for not visiting flood-hit communities.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was showing his "true colours", adding: "If the Prime Minister is not campaigning for votes in a general election he simply does not care about helping communities affected by flooding."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price also questioned why Mr Johnson had not convened Cobra, the government's emergency response committee.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government was investing £2.6bn in flood defences.

What to do if you're at risk of flooding

The Environment Agency's flood warnings mean "immediate action" is required. But what should you do? Here's what the agency suggests:

Move family, pets and valuables to a safe place

Keep a flood kit ready, with copies of home insurance documents, a torch and spare batteries, a portable radio, baby care items, bottles of water and non-perishable foods, as well as warm, waterproof clothing and blankets

If it's safe to do so, turn off gas, electricity and water mains supplies - your supplier can advise you how to do this

Put flood protection equipment in place, such as flood boards or sandbags

Once you've taken steps to protect your family, check whether there are vulnerable neighbours or relatives who need help

