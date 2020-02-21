If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Grace Millane's mum confronts killer

"You have ripped a hole in my heart, one that will never be repaired." The words of Gillian Millane, delivered via video-link to an Auckland courtroom where her daughter's killer was jailed for life, capture the grief of a family whose lives "will never be the same". Backpacker Grace Millane, 21, "died terrified and alone in your room", her mother told the 28-year-old murderer, who held his head in hands as he listened to the impact of his "barbaric actions".

Ms Millane, from Wickford in Essex, had spent the evening drinking with the man she met via dating app Tinder, before he strangled her in his Auckland hotel room. Justice Simon Moore said the murderer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, must serve 17 years in prison. He described the man's actions after the killing, including searching for pornography, as "conduct that underscores a lack of empathy and sense of self-entitlement and objectification". The next day, while Ms Millane's body lay stuffed in a suitcase, the killer met another woman through the dating app. She tells the BBC about the experience in the hope of warning others about dating safety.

Coronavirus evacuees attacked

They had not long touched down on home soil after being evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. But as they were taken by bus to hospital for quarantine, the 45 Ukrainians - along with 27 foreign nationals - found themselves under attack from protesters lighting bonfires and hurling stones. It prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to urge people to show empathy. Ukraine's security service says it is investigating a hoax email claiming to be from the Ministry of Health, which falsely said some evacuees had contracted the virus.

Fuel ban to affect wood burners

They are the cosy, traditional-looking centrepiece to many a fashionable, modern home. But wood burners are also "the biggest source of the most harmful pollutant that is affecting people in the UK", according to Environment Secretary George Eustice. That's because many people use them to burn coal or cheap wet wood - the green or unseasoned logs often sold in nets by DIY stores, garden centres and petrol stations. So, over two years from next February, the government will roll out a ban on sales of these fuels in England. Officials say this will give the public and suppliers time to use up stocks and move to cleaner and more efficient alternatives.

The band who answered The Strokes' last-minute call

By Paul Glynn, entertainment & arts reporter, BBC News

What do you when your musical heroes call you to play with them this week, but you're 800 miles away and filled with cold? That's the position Madrid-based indie band Hinds found themselves in on Sunday, after The Strokes invited the group to join them for a series of hastily-arranged (and not so) secret gigs in Paris, London and Belfast.

"We haven't really had time to think about it but obviously when you get an offer from The Strokes to open for them you don't really think, you just do it!" singer and guitarist Ana Perrote says excitedly down the phone ahead of the first gig on Tuesday. "We've been fans forever."

What the papers say

A variety of stories appear on front pages, including the moves to ban sales of coal or wet wood for wood burners, stoves and open fires. The i says medics have welcomed the plan, saying cheap fuels cause "the most dangerous form of air pollution". The Metro leads on the stabbing of a man at London Central Mosque. Meanwhile, the Daily Express complains of a "soft justice system" in a report about three burglars being given another non-custodial sentence, despite having committed the offence 74 times.

11:00 Safiyya Amira Shaikh appears at London's Old Bailey charged in connection with a suicide bomb plot at St Paul's Cathedral.

12:00 A service of thanksgiving for the life of former Manchester United goalkeeper, and hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, Harry Gregg takes place in Coleraine.

On this day

1972 US President Richard Nixon arrives in China for a historic summit aimed at ending 20 years of tensions. See how Panorama reported events.

