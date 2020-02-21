UK

Harry and Meghan to end use of 'SussexRoyal' brand

  • 21 February 2020
Breaking News image

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from Spring 2020

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.