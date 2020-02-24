Image copyright Blue Tree Image caption Blue Tree water park said its "highly-trained lifeguards" tried to resuscitate the boy at the scene

A British boy has died after falling into a pool at a water park in Thailand, local police have confirmed.

Lifeguards tried to resuscitate the three year old after he stumbled into a waterslide landing area at the Blue Tree park in Phuket, the resort said.

In a statement, the park added that the boy's parents were "devastated" and park staff were "deeply upset".

The Foreign Office said its consular officials were ready to provide support to UK citizens when needed.

In a statement, the park said lifeguards gave the boy mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after the incident on Sunday, before he was taken by ambulance, to Thalang hospital - about four miles away.

"Sadly, he could not be revived," the park said.

It added: "The landing pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

"His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident."

The death comes two months after a British man and his two children drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol in Spain.