Image copyright Getty Images

A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Derry, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Mr McIntyre has been charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

Mr McIntyre denies all charges.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Lyra McKee was named Sky News young journalist of the year in 2006

Lyra McKee's friends were present in court, and there was a police presence inside the building, but unlike Mr McIntyre's previous appearance earlier this month, there were no protest outside the building.

Most of today's hearing was taken up by a lengthy discussion between the prosecution and defence, which focussed on the images captured on the night Ms McKee was shot.

A police officer told the court that they believed a figure, who was seen picking up objects around the time of the journalist's death was Mr McIntyre, and police said he had been identified from images captured earlier that day.

However, Mr McIntyre's defence solicitor, Derwin Harvey, vigorously opposed this, adding that the police were relying on an expert to create an "evidential link" between the two sets of images.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that while there was "universal condemnation" of Ms McKee's murder, there was "no smoking gun" as such in the case, and that he would be releasing Mr McIntyre on bail.

The defendant was then seen to punch the air when the judge made his decision.

A prosecution barrister said that they would be appealing the decision in the High Court.