Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, including the first one in Wales.

This brings the total number of cases in the UK to 19 - following the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Two new patients in England contracted the virus while in Iran, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The patient in Wales had travelled back from northern Italy, where they had contracted the virus.

Wales' chief medical officer said "all appropriate measures" were being taken to care for the patient and reduce the risk of transmission.