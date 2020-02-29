Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Johnson took a holiday on the island of Mustique with partner Carrie Symonds after Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in early summer and are engaged, the couple have announced.

A spokesperson for the couple said the PM and Ms Symonds were "very pleased" to make the announcement.

Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 31, became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Ms Symonds is also the youngest partner of a prime minister in 173 years.

The former Conservative Party communications chief was first romantically linked to Mr Johnson by the media in early 2019.

But her association with Mr Johnson goes back to when she worked on his successful re-election bid as London mayor in 2012.

Mr Johnson will be the first prime minister to have a child whilst in office since Tony Blair's son, Leo, was born in 2000.