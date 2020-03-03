If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'Uncharted territory'

Image copyright EPA

The head of the World Health Organization has warned the world is in "uncharted territory" when it comes to coronavirus, but it is still possible to contain it. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted: "We can push this virus back." He said every country must find its own ways to achieve that containment quickly and effectively.

The UK's plan will be published later, setting out legislation giving ministers greater powers to prepare for a widespread outbreak. There'll be a big press conference in Downing Street with Boris Johnson standing alongside the country's chief medical and scientific officers.

Under the plan, schools could be closed, big public events cancelled and routine operations postponed to reduce strain on the NHS. A major public health campaign will be rolled out, and a "social distancing" strategy could see unnecessary travel restricted. On Monday, the number of UK cases rose to 39.

Ministers are expected to stress that the strictest measures are more likely to be used to curb local outbreaks than imposed nationwide. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says they want to be seen to be taking the disease seriously, but don't want panic or unnecessary disruption to people's lives. The government also wants to protect the economy, our correspondent adds, and as a result, the Treasury's first post-election Budget will prioritise coronavirus measures.

Follow the latest on the virus via our live page, and read more about how you can prevent its spread. The BBC has also spoken to one survivor about her experience of the disease.

'Change passwords'

The National Cyber Security Centre is warning owners of smart cameras - like those used in video doorbells and baby monitors - that they can be watched by criminals over the internet by default. Security chiefs say easy to guess, pre-set passwords like "admin" or "00000" might let a hacker secretly observe a home. Owners should, therefore, change their passwords to something unguessable and take other steps like keeping the camera's software updated and switching off features that allow them to be checked remotely unless they're really needed.

There are many examples of devices being accessed without permission. In one, the attacker spoke to a young girl, pretending to be Father Christmas.

BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera says some companies are making these devices cheap and fast to capture the new market - and security is often an afterthought, if it is thought about at all.

Bullying accusations

A former aide to Priti Patel received a £25,000 payout from the government after claiming she was bullied by the then employment minister. Legal correspondence seen by the BBC alleges the woman took an overdose of prescription medicine following the alleged incident in 2015. The DWP did not admit liability and the case did not come before a tribunal. Ms Patel is facing allegations - which she denies - that she mistreated staff in her current role as home secretary, and on Saturday, the Home Office's most senior official, Sir Philip Rutnam, resigned. Boris Johnson has given Ms Patel his full support, calling her "a fantastic home secretary". The Cabinet Office is investigating.

Read more about Priti Patel and her rise to one of the most powerful jobs in the land in our profile.

Why this is the biggest day of the US election yet

By Roland Hughes and Holly Honderich, BBC News

Voters across America are preparing to take part in the biggest day of the 2020 election so far. More than a year after the first Democratic candidates joined the race to take on Donald Trump, we've now reached Super Tuesday. Fourteen states will vote on which Democrat they want to run in November's election. Bernie Sanders is in the lead after the early contests. By Wednesday, we could have a clearer picture of who the nominee will be.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Coronavirus dominates the front pages again. The Sun says the soon-to-be-published "battle plan" will "throw the country on to a war footing". The Times reports that the prime minister will give himself sweeping powers to ban public gatherings and create "no-go zones" in areas affected by the disease. According to the Daily Mail, an "army of NHS volunteers" will be called up to help tackle the outbreak, while the Guardian says supermarkets have drawn up contingency plans to "feed the nation" in the event that panic buying clears the shelves. Elsewhere, there's coverage of the Priti Patel story. The Daily Telegraph claims Tory MPs are demanding to know why Downing Street has "abandoned" her to fight her battles with the Home Office. And finally, the Daily Mirror leads with more on the news that the prime minister is expecting a baby with his partner.

Lookahead

09:30 Outgoing governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney gives evidence to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee

Today Duke and Duchess of Cambridge begin a three-day visit to Ireland

On this day

1985 Miners' leaders vote to end a year-long strike over pit closures. Watch the BBC News report.

