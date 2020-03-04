Workers will get statutory sick pay from the first day off work, not the fourth, to help contain coronavirus, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are helping to protect others from the virus and should not be "penalised for doing the right thing".

The emergency legislation means people will receive an extra £40.

England's chief medical officer earlier said it was "likely" the virus will become an epidemic in the UK.

Prof Chris Whitty also told BBC Breakfast that up to 80% of the population could be infected with coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, "in the worst case scenario".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Mr Johnson if the sick pay announcement would help those currently not eligible for statutory sick pay - such as those on zero hours contracts, or self-employed people.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

In order to receive statutory sick pay (SSP) people must be earning at least £118 a week.

Many people, such as those on zero-hours contracts who work variable hours every week, may earn less than this.

The prime minister said "a great many" people would be entitled to statutory sick pay.

"Others will be entitled to help through existing systems such as universal credit and we are urgently looking at the application process to reflect on the advice on self-isolation," he added.

SSP is set at £94.25 a week, so those who will benefit from Mr Johnson's announcement are expected to receive an extra £40.

The government has launched a major public health campaign urging people to regularly wash their hands.

Currently, 53 people in the UK have tested positive for the virus, which causes Covid-19.

A hospital worker at the Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle in Cumbria is one of the latest people in the UK to test positive.

Colin Cox, director of public health at Cumbria County Council, said the member of staff had self-isolated after a trip to northern Italy, and "did not come into work and has not had any contact with patients".

Another Carlisle resident has also tested positive, Mr Cox said.

In other developments across the UK:

Meanwhile, NHS England has sent a letter to hospital trusts and other health organisations outlining steps they should take to prepare for a possible surge in the number of patients.

They have been asked to carry out more video consultations from home and to consider ways to increase the availability of hospital beds and resources.

The letter coincides with the launch of the government's expanded information campaign promoting frequent hand-washing, for at least 20 seconds each time.

Government adverts across print, radio, online and billboards will urge people to wash their hands when they arrive at home or work, after they blow their nose, cough or sneeze, and before eating or handling food.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Health team talks you through what the NHS says about protecting yourself from Covid-19

The government's "battle plan" to combat the virus, announced on Tuesday, included proposals to bring back retired doctors and nurses and to free up beds by cancelling non-urgent operations.

About 90,000 people have been infected globally since the outbreak of coronavirus in Hubei province, China, in December, with cases in more than 50 countries and more than 3,000 deaths.

Developments outside the UK include:

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to announce more measures to combat the outbreak. Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 2,260 cases and 79 deaths so far - including more than 20 in the past 24 hours

Argentina and Chile have reported their first cases of the coronavirus

There are fears of global shortages of some common drugs after India limited the export of certain medicines due to the virus

Grants and low-cost loans are part of a $12bn (£9.4bn) emergency aid package to help developing countries tackle the impact of the virus

And Australians have been stockpiling toilet paper after the country's first death from coronavirus was reported

