Flybe in administration

Regional airline Flybe is advising its customers not to travel to the airport, with the company in administration. The Exeter-based carrier, which narrowly avoided going bust in January, had been seeking fresh financial support. However, it says the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse. With 2,000 jobs at risk, chief executive Mark Anderson has told staff in a letter he is sorry. "Despite every effort, we now have no alternative - having failed to find a feasible solution to allow us to keep trading," he writes.

One aviation consultant tells the BBC that while Flybe is small in terms of the overall UK market, its loss will hit hard in places with few airline choices, such as Exeter, Newquay and particularly Southampton - where it accounts for about 95% of airport activity. MPs in Northern Ireland, where Flybe serves 80% of flights to Belfast City Airport, have expressed dismay. The government says it is working with the industry to minimise disruption, "including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established". Due to travel with Flybe? Find out your rights.

Coronavirus war chest

With the coronavirus now present in more than 70 countries, the International Monetary Fund is providing £39bn of support for those with weak health systems. The announcement comes with a warning the outbreak has already pushed global economic growth below last year's levels, wiping out expectations of a stronger year. It's now predicted to push 2020 global output gains to their slowest rate since the 2008 financial crisis. But IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says: "How far it will fall and how long the impact will be is still difficult to predict."

The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 87. Worldwide, authorities have confirmed upwards of 92,000 cases of the virus - more than 3,000 of them fatal - the majority of which are in China. In the US, where at least 150 cases are reported across 16 states, California has declared a state of emergency after the death of a 71-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He had been on a cruise ship, which is now being held off the coast with about 3,500 people on board.

Our live page has the latest developments, including Italy closing schools for 10 days and South Korea banning the export of face masks. We assess the NHS's ability to deal with the outbreak, advise what you should tell children about it, and offer a simple guide to staying safe.

Football abuse payout

Aston Villa and Leicester City have agreed to pay damages to five victims of a football scout convicted of child sex abuse, the BBC has learned. Ted Langford was jailed in 2007 for abusing four other young boys between 1976 and 1989. He died in 2012. Both clubs settled a civil case for compensation weeks before it was due to be heard in the High Court. They express "deepest sympathies" to the survivors.

The settlements were on terms "acceptable to all parties" and without admissions of liability. Ex-professional Tony Brien says he feels let down neither club has accepted responsibility for the abuse or apologised to the young boys involved. It was his 2017 interview on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, saying he had been abused by Langford from the age of 12, that prompted four others to come forward. Read more from Mr Brien, who has waived his right to anonymity.

Why making Noughts & Crosses for TV felt 'vital'

By Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter, BBC News

There's a scene in the first episode of Noughts & Crosses where a young man is beaten up by a police officer because of the colour of his skin. The boy and his friends aren't breaking the law as they are stopped and questioned, but that doesn't stop the situation escalating into a violent altercation.

It's an issue often debated in the news and depicted in films - but here, there is a twist. The young man is white, and the police officer is black. It's one of several backwards scenarios presented by the TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's hugely successful 2001 novel, which imagines a world where white people are oppressed.

What the papers say

As front pages address the coronavirus outbreak's growth in the UK, the Daily Mail's headline declares the country to be at "the point of no return". The paper says: "Ministers are now expected to escalated their response which would mean no longer trying to 'contain' the disease's seemingly inevitable spread." The Daily Express sums up the view of England's chief medical officer with the alarming headline: "'Nothing can stop' virus sweeping Britain." The Guardian says the government has been accused of "secrecy", quoting a former Public Health England director criticising a decision to stop providing daily updates on the location of new cases. Many papers accompany the story with a photo of James Bond actor Daniel Craig, in light of the virus forcing series' producers to push back the release of No Time To Die until November.

Daily digest

'Radio Oscars' Greg James and Dotty win big

New passport Is it really blue or black?

Eric Dier Tottenham midfielder in altercation with fan

Crossing Divides The BBC's "deep listening" experiment

