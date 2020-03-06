If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'No need' for panic-buying

Supermarkets are working with ministers to ensure people self-isolating because of coronavirus receive food, the health secretary says. Speaking on the BBC's Question Time, Matt Hancock said there was no need for panic-buying. "The government has supplies of the key things that are needed. And within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won't be a problem," he told the audience. With pharmacy chains rationing hand sanitisers and reports of shoppers clearing the shelves of toilet rolls and dried or tinned goods, we examine whether panic-buying is already a problem.

Mr Hancock's comments come as health officials say some patients who tested positive for the virus are being treated in their homes. The first person in the UK to die after testing positive was a woman with underlying health conditions, it has emerged. She is understood to have been in her 70s. More than 92,000 people around the world have contracted the virus, which has killed in excess of 3,000. The majority are in China. Our visual guide shows the virus's spread. Follow the latest developments.

The number of US cases remains relatively small - at more than 200 across 20 states - but is growing. About 200 people have been quarantined in the US state of Rhode Island because of their links to a school trip to Italy that has resulted in three cases. And New York saw its caseload double overnight to 22, with the city's mayor calling for more test kits urgently. However, the White House says it does not have enough to meet its objective of delivering one million testing kits this week.

Children 'left at risk of abuse'

The NSPCC says it took 6,642 calls about youngsters witnessing the most serious forms of domestic abuse in 2018/19, up 25% in a year. But the charity's Emily Hilton says a law being considered by MPs "fails to protect children from the devastating impact of living with domestic abuse, leaving thousands at continued risk". One support worker tells the BBC of a boy, six, who slept in shoes so he was ready to run from his abusive father. "If there was a little bang in the room, he'd jump... He never really relaxed," says Lisa Baird, of Wirral-based charity Leapfrog. The Home Office says the new law, and recently appointed domestic abuse commissioner, will boost protection and support for children.

Jail for ice-cream licker

It was supposed to be a social media joke. But D'Adrien Anderson's decision to be filmed licking an ice cream and putting it back in the freezer of a Walmart supermarket in Texas has landed him in jail for 30 days. He was also given a six-month suspended sentence, unpaid work, a $1,000 (£770) fine, and was ordered to pay the $1,565 Blue Bell Creameries spent on replacing all the stock in the freezer. Surveillance cameras showed he had taken the ice cream back out of the freezer and bought it. But, for Walmart, it was no laughing matter.

The TikTok stars giving diabetes the needle

By Edward Main, BBC Ouch

When best friends Ellen Watson and Beth McDaniel posted a TikTok video of themselves getting glammed up for a night out, they had no idea they were about to become a viral sensation. Overnight, a video of them dancing around racked up 500,000 views... because the Northern Irish students happily showed off their wearable blood glucose scanners which help them manage their type one diabetes.

The video propelled them into the social media stratosphere and the Diabetic Duo was born. "It's just been crazy," Ellen, 19, told the BBC Ouch podcast. "I think it was because people had seen it and they were tagging their diabetic friends going: 'Isn't this what you have in your arm?'"

What the papers say

Many front pages combine a photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at an event in London with a report on the first death in the UK of a patient with the new coronavirus. The Times says medical officials have drawn up a "menu of options" to delay the spread of the virus. The woman had neither been abroad nor had contact with other patients, so had "picked up the bug in Britain", stresses the Sun. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says a Coronation Street actor is self-isolating after returning from abroad. The Daily Star's headline? "Life found on Mars."

Image copyright AFP

Lookahead

10:00 The Welsh Conservative Party spring conference opens in Llangollen.

12:00 EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference following the first round of talks on the future relationship with the UK.

On this day

1987 A car ferry capsizes just outside the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, killing 193 people - watch the BBC News report on the search and rescue operation.

