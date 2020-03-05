Image copyright PA Media Image caption The patient had been in and out of the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading

A patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said they were an "older patient" who had been "in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons".

The patient "was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus".

It comes as the number of UK people diagnosed with the virus reached 116, a rise of more than 30 since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's official spokesman said it was "highly likely the virus is going to spread in a significant way".

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

The patient is believed to have caught the virus in the UK, said the country's chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty.

Officials are now trying to trace the people they were in contact with.

"I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died," said Prof Whitty.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "his sympathies are with victim and their family" but the UK was "still in the contain phase" - the first stage of the government's response to the outbreak.

He said scientists and medical staff are making preparations for delay phase and reiterated the advice to wash hands.

According to the latest government figures released on Thursday, as of 9:00 GMT on Thursday there were 115 cases across the UK. Another case was later confirmed in Wales.

The UK cases include 105 patients in England as well as six in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and two in Wales.

Around 45 of the confirmed cases have been self-isolating at home.

Earlier on Thursday, the PM's official spokesman said officials were accelerating work to prepare for the next phase of the government's plan to deal with the outbreak - called the "delay" phase.

The government is still deciding what measures will be taken in the delay phase, but has previously said they could include banning big events, closing schools, encouraging people to work from home and discouraging the use of public transport.