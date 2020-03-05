Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple formally step down as senior royals on 31 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking part in one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life later this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan are attending an awards ceremony to celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of sick and injured service personnel.

It is their first official appearance together since announcing in January they would step down as senior royals.

The London event is also Meghan's first public royal duty since then.

The couple, who will formally step down as senior royals from 31 March, are attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in central London.

A crowd of people braved the rain under umbrellas to catch a glimpse of them as they arrived.

The couple will present awards at the ceremony, with the duke also due to make a short speech.

They will also meet nominees and Endeavour participants.

A crowd of people braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the couple

The couple will present awards at the ceremony and meet nominees and Endeavour participants

The engagement marks a final run of royal duties for the couple.

Prince Harry is joining Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing, on Friday.

The duke and duchess will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March, and Meghan will mark International Women's Day.

The couple will then join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on 9 March - their last official appearance as HRHs.

Earlier, the pair were spotted at Buckingham Palace and then photographed outside the Goring Hotel in Westminster after a private lunch.

A spokeswoman for the couple said in addition to their official engagements over the next few days, the duke and duchess would be meeting privately with several of their patronages.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment as to whether the Queen - who was carrying out audiences at her London residence on Thursday - met the couple.