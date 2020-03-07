Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted with a standing ovation as they attended one of their final official events as working royals.

The couple wore matching red outfits for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

The duke and duchess received a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the royal box.

They will step back from royal duties at the end of the month.

Prince Harry appeared in a Royal Marines officer's mess jacket while Meghan wore a designer dress.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan received a standing ovation at the event

They were guests of honour at the festival, which brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

The Albert Hall performance marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain's Commandos.

Proceeds from the event go to the Royal Marines Association - The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, which supports people with cancer aged under 25 and their families.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance together after announcing their intention to step back as senior royals in January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple attended their first official engagement together since January earlier this week

Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the Royal Family on 31 March, but the arrangement will be reviewed after 12 months.

A spokesperson for the couple has previously said they intend to split their time between the UK and North America.