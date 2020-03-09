Image copyright Reuters/Simon Dawson/Pool Image caption Harry and Meghan were greeted with a standing ovation as they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to make their final public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

The couple have been carrying out a series of public appearances in the UK before stepping back as working royals.

From 31 March, they will stop using their HRH titles and receiving public money.

The duke and duchess will gather with the Queen - who is head of the Commonwealth - the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the central London cathedral.

Harry and Meghan were pictured standing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at last year's service, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie

It will be the first time the couple have appeared with other members of the Royal Family since announcing their intention to "step back" as senior royals in January.

After the service, they are expected to return to their current base in Canada, where their son, Archie, has remained during the UK trip.

It is where the couple are to begin their new life of personal independence, pursuing private commercial deals and charity projects.

The couple posted a New Year's message on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of Harry holding their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan will retain use of Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, and aides have said they will be in the UK regularly.

They will still attend some royal events but these will not be classed as official duties.

The new arrangements will be reviewed next year.

The duke and duchess have conducted a farewell tour of the UK with several appearances including the Endeavour Fund Awards and a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, the duke joined Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton to visit a new motor racing museum at the Silverstone Circuit.

The couple have made supporting the Commonwealth a priority for their royal duties and overseas visits.

In stepping down as working royals, the duke will relinquish his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

The couple attended their first official engagement together since January last week

But Harry will remain president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and Meghan will still be the Trust's vice-president.

In her Commonwealth Day message, the Queen has praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions "serves to make us stronger".

Heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua will deliver a reflection at the service, while singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will perform.

The Duke of York will be absent from this year's service, having resigned from royal duties following criticism of his BBC Newsnight interview over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Commonwealth Day service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 14:15 GMT and across the BBC World Service.