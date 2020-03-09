Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shoppers in Cardiff have been seen wearing face masks, as the number of cases rises to six in Wales

Health officials have confirmed a further two cases of coronavirus in Wales.

It takes the number of cases in Wales to six.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said the latest cases are not linked, and the individuals had travelled from different parts of Italy back to Wales.

One patient is from the Neath Port Talbot area, the other is from the Newport area.

The first patient had recently returned from southern Italy, while the other had been in northern Italy where up 16 million now face travel restrictions and quarantine.

"All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken," said Dr Frank Atherton, the Chief Medical Officer for Wales.

The two new cases follow confirmation on Sunday that another two people had contracted the virus after returning from northern Italy to Pembrokeshire.

Wales' first cases involved one person from Swansea and one from Cardiff, who had also returned from northern Italy.

PHW said the latest patients were being treated in "clinically appropriate settings".

The prime minister is due to chair an emergency Cobra meeting later to decide whether to bring in measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

These could include banning of big events, closing schools and encouraging home working.

It comes after a man in his 60s became the UK's third death linked to the Covid-19 virus.

The latest cases in Wales take the UK total to 280.