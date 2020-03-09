UK

Coronavirus: UK prepares to ask even mildly sick to stay home

  • 9 March 2020
Boris Johnson with the UK government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, and the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance Image copyright UK POOL
Image caption The prime minister held a press conference in Downing Street alongside the UK government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, and the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance

People who show "even minor" signs of respiratory tract infections or a fever will soon be told to self-isolate in an effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK government's chief medical adviser said the change in advice could happen within the next 10 to 14 days.

Five people have now died from coronavirus in the UK.

There were 319 confirmed cases as of 09:00 GMT on Monday, a rise of 46 since the same time on Sunday.

People will be asked self-isolate for seven days after showing mild symptoms under the new approach, the UK government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said.

The UK is currently in the first phase - "containment" - of the government's four-part plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The second phase - "delay" - will seek to push back the peak of the epidemic to the summer, when there will be less pressure on the NHS.

Speaking at the same press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is "very unlikely" that containment of coronavirus will "happen on its own", and therefore the government is making preparations for a move to the "delay" phase.

Asked why the government was not taking more aggressive measures such as stopping flights from Italy, he stressed that it is "critical" to "take the right decisions at the right time".

Prof Whitty said introducing measures "too early" could lead to people becoming "fatigued".

"Anything we do, we have got to be able to sustain," he said.

